Left Menu
Development News Edition

GHMC polls: Counting of votes begins in Hyderabad

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election began on Friday morning.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-12-2020 09:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 09:05 IST
GHMC polls: Counting of votes begins in Hyderabad
Visual from LB Stadium counting centre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election began on Friday morning. After campaigning by regional and national political parties, voting for the GHMC elections was held in 150 wards on December 1.

The mayor's post is reserved for a woman this time. Elections were conducted with ballot papers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Hyderabad city commissionerate, 817 new polling stations have been set up as compared to 2016. There are 2,146 normal polling stations, 1,517 sensitive polling stations, and 167 hypersensitive polling stations.

In the latest polls city is witnessing a triangular contest among the ruling TRS, the AIMIM and the BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in a recent by-poll. The top brass in the BJP, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, National President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah have campaigned for this election. In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jim Parsons reveals he auditioned for 'The Office' before 'Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons, popularly known for his famous role as Sheldon Cooper in hit sitcom Big Bang Theory, recently revealed that he was almost a part of another loved sitcom The Office, before landing as Cooper. According to Fox News, the statement...

Hyderabad civic polls: Counting begins amid tight security

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections began here at 8 AM on Friday. The Telangana State Election Commission SEC has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security...

PM Modi, Defence Minister extend greetings on Navy Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday extended greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion of Navy Day. Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Ind...

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Google is rolling out an updated version of Voice Access, an Android app that provides a hands-free experience, letting users navigate through apps, compose and edit text, and talk to the Google Assistant, to devices running Android 6.0 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020