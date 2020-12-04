Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccine to be first given to about 1 cr health workers: Govt at all-party meet

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:22 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:22 IST
COVID-19 vaccine to be first given to about 1 cr health workers: Govt at all-party meet

COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers from both the public and private sectors, and then to about two crore frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry said in its presentation at the all-party meet on Friday, sources said. The presentation was given by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan at the meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its presentation, the ministry said that COVID-19 vaccine will be first given to about one crore health workers, including doctors and nurses, the sources said. Thereafter, it will be given to about two crore frontline workers such as police and armed forces personnel, and municipal workers, among others, they said.

Floor leaders from all parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have been invited to attend the virtual meeting which started around 10:30 am. The sources said that 13 leaders from prominent political parties having five or more than five MPs, spoke at the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will speak on behalf of the Congress at the meet, they said. Sudip Bandyopadhyay from the TMC, Sharad Pawar of the NCP, Nama Nageswara Rao from the TRS and Vinayak Raut from the Shiv Sena, among others, will also speak during the meeting, the sources said.

This will be the second all-party meeting called by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation since the outbreak of the coronavirus. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan are present in the meeting.

Besides them, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and ministers of state in the same ministry Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan, who reached out to floor leaders for the meeting, will also be a part of it. The presentation by Bhushan explains India's fight against the pandemic so far.

The meeting also assumes significance as it is being held after Prime Minister Modi's visit to pharmaceutical companies in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime ministers top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europes biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.Poland has ordered 45 million COVI...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...

GHMC polls: BJP ahead in postal ballots

The BJP was leading over its rivalsin postal ballots which were taken up first in the counting of votes on Friday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections. The BJP is leading in around 80 wards while the ruling TRS is a...

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk of not reaching a deal in Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding if a good deal cannot be reached France would veto it. If a go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020