Arjun Munda visits Bengal's Jhargram, says BJP leaders to visit homes to establish connection

He also met an adivasi family in Gopiballabhpur area of the district and handed over leaflets of the saffron camps awareness campaigns during the visit.The former Jharkhand chief minister said leaders of his party would visit homes in Bengal to establish connections with them, ahead of 2021 Assembly polls.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:04 IST
Arjun Munda visits Bengal's Jhargram, says BJP leaders to visit homes to establish connection
Image Credit: Twitter(@MundaArjun)

Senior BJP leader Arjun Munda, as part of the saffron party's outreach programs, addressed a public meeting on Saturday in Bengal's Jhargram district. He also met an Adivasi family in the Gopiballabhpur area of the district and handed over leaflets of the saffron camp's awareness campaigns during the visit.

The former Jharkhand chief minister said leaders of his party would visit homes in Bengal to establish connections with them, ahead of 2021 Assembly polls. "We are going ahead with our campaigns -- 'Ghar Ghar Jan Jagaran' (awareness at every home) and 'Aar Noi Annay' (no more injustice) -- with only one thing in mind, the development of West Bengal," Munda said.

The senior leader, when asked about the rumblings in the ruling TMC following party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari's resignation from the state cabinet, told reporters that "anybody willing to join the BJP and work for the people was always welcome"..

