Do not test the patience of farmers: Cong to PM

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologising to them. Dont test their patience.Pick up the pen and apologize to the food providers and repeal the black farm laws immediately, Surjewala said on Twitter after farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:55 IST
The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to test the patience of farmers and said he should immediately repeal the black farm laws after apologizing to them. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers in Bihar are in trouble without the MSP system and APMC Act and now the entire country has been "pushed into this well".

He also supported the women farmers who have joined the farmers' agitation on Delhi's borders. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said "The interests of capitalists cannot be bigger than crores of farmers of the country. Follow Rajdharma." "Modi Ji, Why are you playing with the country's food providers and public sentiment? Don't test their patience.

"Pick up the pen and apologize to the food providers and repeal the black farm laws immediately," Surjewala said on Twitter after farmers gave a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8. Rahul Gandhi also tweeted, "The power and determination of women farmers in the movement is also an aspect of India's feminism." Congress has been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws alleging they are against the interests of farmers and will help "crony capitalists".

The government has rejected the criticism, saying the laws will remove the middlemen and unshackle the farmers who will be able to get a better price for their produce..

