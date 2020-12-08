Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump to sign order giving priority access for U.S. COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. population

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, a senior administration official said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 02:05 IST
Trump to sign order giving priority access for U.S. COVID-19 vaccines to U.S. population

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday to ensure that priority access for COVID-19 vaccines procured by the U.S. government is given to the American people before assisting other nations, a senior administration official said on Monday. Trump, who has faced sharp criticism for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, is eager to take credit for the speedy development and distribution of a vaccine.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters that the order would set up a framework for U.S. government agencies to help other countries procure the vaccine as well. It was unclear why an executive order was needed to ensure that the vaccines would be distributed in the United States.

The White House is holding a summit event on Tuesday to highlight the distribution process through Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which has been organizing the effort. Trump has followed an "America First" motto as president, and his aides want to make clear that that same policy is at work with vaccine distribution.

Officials from Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's transition team were not invited to the summit. Trump, a Republican who lost the Nov. 3 election to Biden, has refused to concede. Trump and other officials will speak at the Tuesday event, which will focus on informing the public about how distribution of the vaccine will work.

Some 85 percent of long-term care and assisted living facilities around the country had signed up for a mobile vaccination service provided by CVS and Walgreens , another senior administration official said. The official said the U.S. government was concerned about cyber attacks related to the vaccine and had protected itself against them.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.The tech-heavy Nasda...

‘Quickly restore the rule of law’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray, urges Guterres

A Government offensive began after TPLF forces reportedly attacked a federal military base on 4 November. With communications and transportation links cut, Government forces have reportedly taken control of the regional capital Mekelle, a...

Prioritize health workers, at-risk groups, for COVID-19 vaccines: WHO chief

People at highest risk of serious disease or death as a result of age, are also a high priority group because protecting them will reduce severe disease and death and take the burden off health systems, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, th...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq closes at record high as growth names get a lift

The Nasdaq closed at a record high on Monday after investors moved into mega-cap growth stocks even as a new round of COVID-19 restrictions underscored the continuing economic impact of the pandemic on the United States.The tech-heavy Nasda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020