Britain wants to find a way to get a post-Brexit deal -Ireland's Coveney

Britain wants to find a way to get a post-Brexit deal -Ireland's CoveneyReuters | Dublin | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:49 IST
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he believed Britain wants to find a way to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union, citing conversations with the London government late on Tuesday.
"Tomorrow is pivotal," Coveney told Irish national broadcaster RTE, referring to a meeting on Wednesday between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"Having spoken to the British government this evening, I believe they do want to try to find a way of getting a deal."
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Irish
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Simon Coveney
- British
ALSO READ
Premier League welcomes Boris Johnson's announcement on return of fans into stadiums
Irish PM says "good result" in UK trade talks possible, EU chief says ready for no-deal
Father Christmas will deliver presents this Christmas, Boris Johnson assures children
Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week - report
Boris Johnson defends tier-based lockdown in letter to rebel colleagues