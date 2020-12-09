Majority of U.S. House backs $740 billion defense bill opposed by Trump, voting continues

A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto. As voting continued, the vote in the Democratic-led House was 276 to 56 in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, a margin that would be large enough to override a veto.

It must pass the Senate, which is due to vote in the coming days, before it will be sent to the White House for Trump's signature or veto.