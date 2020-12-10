Left Menu
Governor expresses concern over attack on J P Nadda's convoy

Expressing concern over the attack on BJP president J P Nadda's convoy, when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour for a public meeting on Thursday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar accused the state administration of failing to act despite his warnings. In a tweet, the governor wrote that he had alerted the chief secretary and the director general of police of the possibility of the collapse of law and order during the BJP meeting at Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district.

The chief secretary had informed him that the DGP has been alerted and sensitised accordingly, Dhankhar wrote on the micro-blogging site. ''Events indicate total abdication of lawful authority,'' Dhankhar wrote in a series of tweets on the attack.

''As constitutional head I share my shame with you as it is on account of your acts of omission and commission,'' the governor wrote. Nadda's convoy came under attack when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injury to several leaders including saffron party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, party sources and eyewitnesses said.

