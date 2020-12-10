Left Menu
Condemn attack on Nadda; Bengal has descended into era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness: BJP leaders

The party leaders and senior ministers also demanded the strictest possible action against goons who carried out the attack.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:41 IST
BJP leaders on Thursday condemned the attack on the party chief JP Nadda by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal and said it is an attack on democracy and Bengal government will have to answer to people for this sponsored violence. The party leaders and senior ministers also demanded the strictest possible action against ''goons'' who carried out the attack.

Deploring the assault on Nadda, senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this attack is a reflection of the declining law and order in the state of West Bengal. ''The attack on the convoy of the BJP national president, should be thoroughly investigated and the responsibility of this incident should be fixed,'' Singh said in a series of tweets.

Taking note of the attack, Union Home Minister and former BJP president Amit Shah said the Bengal government will have to answer to the peace-loving people of the state for this sponsored violence. ''Bengal has descended into an era of tyranny, anarchy and darkness under the Trinamool rule. The manner in which political violence has been institutionalized and brought to the extreme in West Bengal under TMC rule is sad and worrying,'' Shah said in series of tweets.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal also deplored the attack in a press conference on farm laws dubbed it as an attack on democracy in West Bengal. ''Attack on our national president J P Nadda and senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is a deplorable act. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal,'' Tomar said.

Attacking the TMC-led government in the state for alleged assault on BJP chief, Goyal said it is an attack on democracy and attempts have been made to muzzle democratic processes in the state. He demanded the strictest possible action against the ''goons'' behind the attack. Nadda's convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters when he was on way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers, resulting in injury to several leaders including saffron party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

