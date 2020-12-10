Left Menu
Proposed new Parliament building 'greatest tribute' to democracy: T'gana Guv

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 21:40 IST
Proposed new Parliament building 'greatest tribute' to democracy: T'gana Guv

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday described the proposed new Parliament building in Delhi as the ''greatest ever tribute'' to democracy, and said the edifice would be a ''true symbol of new, aspirational and self-reliant India of the 21st century.'' Soundararajan, who participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building through virtual mode, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ''in going for the construction of a modern and imposing new building for the country's Parliament.'' ''The new Parliament building is the greatest ever tribute to India's democracy in Independent India,'' a Raj Bhavan press communique quoted her as saying. She expressed hope that the new building would further strengthen the democratic ideals of the country, which is considered the most ancient and largest democracy in the world, it said.

The Governor termed the 'Bhumi Pujan' and the foundation stone laying ceremony as a 'historic milestone' and a momentous occasion in the history of Independent India. The new building will reflect the country's rich cultural and democratic heritage and continue to inspire generations to come in the country, she said.

Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in Delhi on Thursday..

