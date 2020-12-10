'Gupkar gang', Mamata propagate anarchy, says Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the ''Gupkar gang'' and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of propagating anarchy and spreading fear and hatred. Hitting the campaign trail for the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur condemned the attack on the convoy of BJP president J P Nadda in West Bengal.

Nadda's convoy came under attack by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal on Thursday. ''The Gupkar gang and Mamata Banerjee propagate anarchy and the death of democracy. They are hand in glove with those spreading fear, hatred and disruption to public life,'' Thakur alleged.

''The brazen daylight attack on Nadda shows the level to which the law and order situation has stooped low in West Bengal. I condemn in the strongest possible words the attack by TMC workers on the president of the world's largest political party,'' he said. The minister accused Banerjee of misusing public machinery such as the police force for her political vendetta.

Thakur went on to say, ''Neither is her 'Mamata' visible nor is she behaving like 'didi' with her own people.'' ''The Gupkar gang is no less, it has also used political machinery for political vendetta and benefits. It has encouraged those with the bullet instead of the ballot, however it's clear from the rising voter turnout that people have chosen the ballot,'' he added. Thakur said the ''Gupkar gang's gundaraj'' has no place in the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's good governance is here to stay.

''How many terror attacks will it take for the Gupkar gang to stop its blind support for separatists? How many lives and livelihoods need to be lost for the Gupkar gang to forget self interest for people's interest in Jammu and Kashmir?'' he asked. Thakur said the people of the UT are fed up with the politics of hate and want peace and prosperity.

''They want progress and a progressive agenda for their future. The BJP has made it clear that this winter will bury the divisive politics of the Gupkar gang and next spring will be a new dawn of development under the BJP,'' he added..