No breakthrough on fair competition, fisheries in Brexit trade talks - EU sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:47 IST
European Union and UK negotiators have made some progress on narrowing their differences in trade talks since Friday, EU sources told Reuters on Sunday, but there has been no decisive breakthrough on fair competition or fishing rights.

"They are making inroads on some difficult stuff. How to manage divergence and soften the blow for (EU) fishermen is still open," said one EU diplomat.

Two EU officials confirmed that characterisation of the latest in the tortuous Brexit talks ahead of a call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen later on Sunday.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

