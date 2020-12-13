Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terming farmers' protest political insult to food-growers of the country: Cong

The Congress Sunday said it was wrong to say that the farmers protest is limited to states like Punjab and Haryana only, and added that terming the agitation political is an insult to the food-growers of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 22:07 IST
Terming farmers' protest political insult to food-growers of the country: Cong

The Congress Sunday said it was wrong to say that the farmers' protest is limited to states like Punjab and Haryana only, and added that terming the agitation ''political'' is an insult to the food-growers of the country. Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said the Modi government should shed its ''arrogance'' and follow the Raj Dharma by withdrawing these ''black laws'' as they ''threaten'' the farming sector and the livelihood of farmers.

''This is not a fight only for the livelihoods and the lives of 62 crore farmers, but for the 120 crore people who eat what the farmers produce. To term the protests political is a big insult to the food-growers of the country. The Modi government should shed arrogance and follow the Raj Dharma,'' he said. ''It is wrong to say that the farmers' agitation is limited to Punjab and Haryana. The entire country is affected by these three black agri laws. In Madhya Pradesh, due to decrease in the business volume at the mandis, the tax collection of the board in one year has gone down from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 220 crore,'' Surjewala also said in a tweet in Hindi. Citing a media report, he said 47 mandis and 298 sub-mandis have been closed in Madhya Pradesh alone after the farm laws were enacted.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a swipe at the government saying if it was terming the protesters Khalistanis, Maoists and agents of Pakistan and China, then why was it engaging them in talks. ''Ministers have described the protesters against the farm laws as Khalistanis; agents of Pakistan and China; Maoists; and, the latest, tukde tukde gang ''If you exhaust all these categories, it means there are no farmers among the thousands of protesters. If there are no farmers, why is the government talking to them,'' he asked on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hit out at the government over rising petrol prices, alleging the money earned from the tax on petrol is going in the Central Vista project, on buying a new aircraft for the prime minister and on promotional advertisements..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesting farmers send back group of Jamia students from UP Gate

Farmers protesting against the Centres new agri laws refused to allow a group of Jamia Millia Islamia students to join their agitation at the UP Gate Ghaziabad-Ghazipur Delhi border on Sunday, police said. The group of six students, includi...

BJP to hold farmers' meets in UP to raise awareness on agri laws

To make people aware about the recent farm laws brought by the Centre, the ruling BJP will organise farmers meets at various places in Uttar Pradesh, the party said in a statement issued here on Sunday. These kisan sammelan will begin on Mo...

Lithuania orders tougher lockdown, to last until Jan. 3

Lithuania told citizens to stay at home for three weeks from Wednesday as it seeks to rein in a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks. Leaving home will...

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi meets protesting farmers in Delhi

Punjabi actor Gurpreet Ghuggi on Sunday met protesting farmers at Singhu border and said this fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. This fight is of the zameerdar one with a conscience. The three farm laws have been rejected by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020