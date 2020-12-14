BJP's win in Goa zilla panchayat polls shows people's faith in Modi's leadership: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Monday that the Goa zilla panchayat election results show the faith of farmers, labourers, women and youth in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and policies of the state government. ''Congrats to CM @DrPramodPSawant ji, State President @ShetSadanand ji & @BJP4Goa unit for a remarkable victory in the Goa Zila Panchayat elections. This result shows the faith of Farmers, Labour, Women & Youth in the leadership of @narendramodi ji & policies of BJP govt in State,'' Nadda tweeted.

The BJP, which is in power in Goa, made big gains in the zilla panchayat elections, winning 32 out of the 49 seats on offer, while opposition Congress performed poorly, bagging just four. Voting took place on December 12 in 48 constituencies in the state's zilla panchayats which have a total of 50 seats. While the BJP had won unopposed in one seat, election in another constituency was countermanded due to death of a candidate.