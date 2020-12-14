Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merkel's party to pick new head at online convention on Jan 16

The three main candidates to lead the party are Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the partys parliamentary group who was sidelined by Merkel and Norbert Roettgen, who chairs parliaments foreign affairs committee.Other party members can still put forward their candidacies before the vote.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:44 IST
Merkel's party to pick new head at online convention on Jan 16

Germany's ruling Christian Democratic Party said on Monday it will hold an online convention on January 16 to pick its new head, who will be a strong contender to lead the party into next year's election to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor. The center-right party has been in leadership limbo since current chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who succeeded Merkel in 2018, announced in February that she would relinquish her party role.

Two planned conventions to choose a successor were cancelled because of the pandemic. In the end, senior party officials agreed to hold a virtual event at which around 1,000 delegates will choose a new leadership. The electronic vote, while symbolically significant, will be backed by a legally binding postal ballot. The three main candidates to lead the party are Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state; Friedrich Merz, a former leader of the party's parliamentary group who was sidelined by Merkel; and Norbert Roettgen, who chairs parliament's foreign affairs committee.

Other party members can still put forward their candidacies before the vote. The next party leader would be in a strong position to seek to run for chancellor in September on the common ticket put forward by the Christian Democrats and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

Merkel has said she won't seek a fifth term as chancellor. The choice of her successor has triggered a battle between moderates from Merkel's camp, who have tended to back Laschet or Roettgen, and the party's right wing, which favors Merz..

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why us again? Italy suffers disproportionate toll in second COVID wave

In late November doctor Maurizio Cappiello visited more than 130 patients in the emergency room of Cardarelli hospital, in the southern Italian city of Naples. More than two-thirds had COVID-19. The virus which was limited mainly to Italys ...

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germanys tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britains Queen Elizabeth. T...

Women self-help groups to get Rs 50,000: U'khand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday announced that women self-help groups engaged in making LED lights will be given a revolving fund of Rs 50,000. The announcement was made by the chief minister while addressing a fu...

Vigyan Yatra flagged off ahead IISF 2020

The Indian Association of the Cultivation of Science IACS, Kolkata, recently organised the Vigyan Yatra, a promotional activity of the India International Science Festival, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on Monday. The sixth ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020