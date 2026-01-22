Funding Clash: Democrats Challenge Bill Over ICE Excesses

Democrats in the U.S. House are preparing to block a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, opposing President Trump's immigration policies. This dispute raises the prospect of a partial government shutdown as lawmakers face a January 31 deadline to approve spending bills.

The Democratic opposition centers around a recent controversial incident involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, sparking calls for more oversight. Leading Democrats argue that the bill falls short of curbing ICE's alleged excesses, prompting key party members to challenge the proposed legislation.

With a narrow Republican majority, the fate of the $64.4 billion bill remains uncertain. Potential defeat could lead to furloughs of non-essential DHS workers, likely sparing ICE from immediate impact. Some Democrats urge their colleagues to consider political strategy ahead of the November elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)