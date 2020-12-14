TMC leader accuses Bengal govt of depriving Asansol of central funds

Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari, a Trinamool Congress leader, has written to the West Bengal government accusing it of depriving the industrial town of central funds. Tiwari, also a TMC MLA, wrote to Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim stating that the Asansol Municipal Corporation has been deprived of Rs 2,000 crore central funds as the state government had created hurdles in the selection of the town in the smart city project.

The state government and the party is looking into the matter, a senior TMC leader said. ''In his letter Jitendra Tiwari alleged that the Centre had selected Asansol for the smart city project but the state government created hurdles and ensured that it is dropped,'' the leader said.

''He blamed political reasons for it and said that had Asansol been selected, the city would have got Rs 2,000 crore, the leader said. When contacted, Tiwari said the letter was a confidential one and ''It shouldn't have leaked to the press''.

''Whatever I have to say, I will tell the party and the minister. I will not discuss the matter with the press. I am a loyal soldier of the party,'' he added. Tiwari, a key TMC leader in West Burdwan district, had recently resigned from the board of governors of a college in Asansol.

Hakim said he will talk to Tiwari to address the grievances. ''I tried to contact him but couldn't connect. I request him not to fall into the trap of the Centre. The smart city project is hyped. Fifty per cent of the funds are to be given by the state government,'' he said.

The exchange between the two got ugly later in the day as Hakim said anyone is free to leave the party instead of trying to embarrass it in public. ''Instead of writing such a letter and making it public, anyone who has a problem can leave the party. To act on behalf of the BJP is unacceptable,'' he said.

Tiwari shot back saying Hakim has no right to suggest whether he should leave the party or not. ''Who is he (Hakim) to give me directions on what I should do or not I will only obey Mamata Banerjee. She is my leader. And if he is so interested he can join the saffron party,'' Tiwari said.

According to TMC sources, Tiwari has been called for a meeting with Hakim on Tuesday in Kolkata to iron out differences. Union minister Babul Supriyo, who is the Asansol MP, supported Tiwari while accusing the TMC government of depriving the industrial town.

''Whatever Jitendra Tiwari has said is right. The TMC government has deprived the people of the state for its vested political interest,'' he said. The development comes amid rising dissent within the Trinamool Congress as West Bengal goes to poll early next year.

Party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari gave up cabinet portfolios amid speculations over him joining the BJP. Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee has also openly criticised a section of the party's leadership..