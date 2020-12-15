Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Trump says Attorney General Barr resignsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-12-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 04:17 IST
President Donald Trump said on Monday that Attorney General William Barr will be leaving his job just before Christmas and Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.
Barr, in a letter to Trump posted by the Republican president on Twitter, said he would leave his post on Dec. 23.
