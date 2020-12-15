Left Menu
Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:01 IST
Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari speaking at a rally in Srinagar on Tuesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. "Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people then what answer we give to God. We will not give slogans but say what is achievable," Bukhari said at a public rally.

Regarding the development of Srinagar, he said, "We all have to work for its development. We cannot blame the past leaders for everything." "We are soft-hearted but not weak people. We can resist but there is a limit to it. And when this limit is crossed then people will not forgive those who have betrayed them for 70 years," he said.

Speaking regarding the abrogation of Article 370, he said, "In the whole world the COVID-19 came in March 2020, but here COVID came on August 5, 2019. We have fallen again and again but by the grace of God, we have risen every time. We have to stand up again to get out of this difficulty." "About August 2019, we understand that no one can forget that black day. But where are those leaders who were here for 70 years? What did they do?" he asked.

Last month, Junaid Azim Mattu, who returned as mayor of Srinagar in the recently concluded civic body election, joined Altaf Bukhari-led Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party. (ANI)

