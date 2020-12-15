Left Menu
Gehlot's 2 yrs in office: Rajasthan cabinet members to review implementation of govt schemes

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:55 IST
Members of the Rajasthan cabinet will visit all districts of the state on December 19 and 20 to review the implementation of various schemes during two years of the Ashok Gehlot government, according to an official statement

The ministers will hold a meeting with district-level officials, an order issued by the General Administration Department said. Gehlot has instructed all ministers to jointly visit the districts and review the implementation of the state government's flagship schemes and management of the COVID-19 pandemic with district-level officials

Press conferences will also be held at the local level in addition to issuing booklets for publicising the achievements of the state government in the last two years.

Give Feedback
