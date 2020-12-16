Left Menu
Brazil's Bolsonaro recognizes Biden victory, reaches out to president-elect

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:39 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday said he had begun the process of reaching out formally to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, making the far-right South American leader one of the last world leaders to do so.

In an interview with Brazil's TV Band, Bolsonaro said that with the vote now confirmed by the U.S. Electoral College, he would no longer discuss the election. A fervent ideological ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, the Brazilian leader had voiced concerns about widespread fraud in the November vote.

