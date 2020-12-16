Brazilian leader congratulates Biden on presidential win

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election against Donald Trump. ''Since delegates acknowledged that he was actually elected, we will no longer discuss whether there was a smooth election there or not,'' Bolsonaro said on Tuesday in a TV interview with Band, referring to Trump's allegations that there had been election fraud.

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has at times embraced the nickname ''Trump of the Tropics'', considered Trump to be a close ally, often posting videos of himself watching his speeches. Last month, Bolsonaro said he would wait before recognising a Biden victory, claiming to have information that there had been ''a lot of fraud'' in the election process.

Bolsonaro seemed ready on Tuesday to work with the incoming administration. ''I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance,'' he said in a tweet..