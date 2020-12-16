Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian leader congratulates Biden on presidential win

I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance, he said in a tweet..

PTI | Riodejaneiro | Updated: 16-12-2020 03:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 03:24 IST
Brazilian leader congratulates Biden on presidential win
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has congratulated Joe Biden for winning the US presidential election against Donald Trump. ''Since delegates acknowledged that he was actually elected, we will no longer discuss whether there was a smooth election there or not,'' Bolsonaro said on Tuesday in a TV interview with Band, referring to Trump's allegations that there had been election fraud.

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist who has at times embraced the nickname ''Trump of the Tropics'', considered Trump to be a close ally, often posting videos of himself watching his speeches. Last month, Bolsonaro said he would wait before recognising a Biden victory, claiming to have information that there had been ''a lot of fraud'' in the election process.

Bolsonaro seemed ready on Tuesday to work with the incoming administration. ''I will be ready to work with the new government and continue to build a Brazil-USA alliance,'' he said in a tweet..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to pick former Michigan governor Granholm to be energy secretary -sources

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to choose former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as secretary of energy in his administration, according to two people familiar with the decision.Granholm, 61, was Michigans first female governor, s...

U.N. Security Council approves new U.N. envoys to mediate Libya, Mideast

The U.N. Security Council on Tuesday approved a proposal by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to appoint Bulgarian Nickolay Mladenov as the U.N. Libya special envoy and Norwegian Tor Wennesland as the U.N. Middle East envoy, diplomats said...

One in four people globally may not get COVID-19 vaccines until 2022

By Thin Lei Win ROME, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nearly one in four people may not get COVID-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries with less than 15 of the global population have reserved 51 of the doses of the mos...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain.DEATHS AND INFECT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020