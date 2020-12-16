Left Menu
UP Education Minister hits back at AAP, invites Kejriwal, Sisodia to visit schools in state

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:37 IST
Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

After the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the work done in education, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday invited Delhi Chief Minister and his deputy Manish Sisodia to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh, stating that it will open their eyes.

This comes after the AAP announced to contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2022, wherein Kejriwal compared the work done by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh governments in the field of education. Speaking to ANI, Dwivedi said that there are only 1,024 government schools in the national capital, while Uttar Pradesh has 1.59 lakh schools across the state. "In Delhi, there are 1,024 government schools for Class 1-12. In Uttar Pradesh, there are at least 2,000 schools for Class 1-8 even in the smallest district. I can only feel pity for the intellect of whoever is comparing the state of 1,024 schools with a state of 1.59 lakh schools," he said. The Minister further alleged that only a few schools in Delhi have smart classes."Only in a few schools have smart classes (in Delhi), that too set up with the help of Tata, Adani, and Ambai groups. Only one school has a swimming pool. The Delhi government spends all the money on advertisements and shows as if all schools have swimming pools," he said.

"I invite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji and his Deputy Manish Sisodia ji to visit schools in Uttar Pradesh. It will open their eyes. They want to enter the politics of Uttar Pradesh with this issue," he added. (ANI)

