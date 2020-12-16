Valour of soldiers martyred in 1971 continues to inspire every Indian:Naidu on Vijay Diwas

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers martyred in the 1971 war, saying their courage and valour continues to inspire every Indian

India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh

''As we celebrate Vijay Divas today, I join the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of 1971 war,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. ''Their valour and courage wrote a glorious chapter in Indian history and continues to inspire every Indian,'' he said.