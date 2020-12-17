Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for walking out of Parliamentary defence committee meet

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee on Defence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Gandhi for his attitude and said that Standing Committee isn't a protest site.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:12 IST
Javadekar slams Rahul Gandhi for walking out of Parliamentary defence committee meet
Union minister Prakash Javadekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other party MPs staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee on Defence, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Gandhi for his attitude and said that Standing Committee isn't a protest site. "Maybe he is unaware of the thing that sessions are also conducted to decide the agendas, he was absent during that session. Fourteen sessions have been held in the last one and a half years, during which he was absent in twelve. He doesn't attend the session and later blames the BJP government and all procedure," said Javadekar.

"How much respect does he have for constitutional institutions? He walked out as if it is a centre for protest. There is no place in the Standing Committee to give a speech for protest. Rahul Gandhi must learn to respect constitutional institutions," he added. Gandhi and other party MPs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the meeting of the parliamentary committee on defence alleging that parliament panel's time was being wasted in discussing uniform of armed forces instead of how to better equip them, sources said.

The agenda of the meeting was a briefing by the representatives of the Ministry of Defence on 'An introduction to the rank structure of the defence forces including their uniforms, stars and badges' and 'Review of working of cantonment boards'. Sources said the chairman of the standing committee Jual Oram and BJP members wanted a discussion on the agenda of the meeting but were opposed by Rahul Gandhi and Congress MPs Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy besides and Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut.

Sources said Gandhi sought to raise the tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and better equipping the soldiers on the border. He and other Congress MPs are learnt to have said that the matters of uniform should be left to the defence personnel. The sources said Raut and Satav also sought to raise the border tensions with China and demanded a discussion on it. (ANI)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27, Germany says

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...

Emerson Opens New Integrated Manufacturing Centre in Maharashtra

New facility enhances Emerson footprint in India, drives global growth opportunities Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Building on its commitment to expand operations in India, global technology and software company Emerson NY...

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020