EU's von der Leyen will not self-isolate after meeting with Macron

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:21 IST
The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will not self-isolate after she met the French President Emmanuel Macron who announced on Thursday to be positive for the new coronavirus.

Von der Leyen "has no plan on self-isolating," a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. She met Macron earlier in the week, but French authorities said the meeting did not constitute a close contact that required self-isolation, the spokesman added.

The president of the European Council Charles Michel decided instead to self-isolate for precaution after meeting Macron.

