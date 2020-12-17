Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt avoiding Oppn by not holding Parl session: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP government, saying it was avoiding the Opposition by not holding the winter session of the Parliament this year.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:24 IST
BJP govt avoiding Oppn by not holding Parl session: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday hit out at the BJP government, saying it was ''avoiding the Opposition'' by not holding the winter session of the Parliament this year. The government has said the winter session of the Parliament will not be held this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and that it will be appropriate to convene the budget session in January next year.

''The BJP government is avoiding facing the farmers and the Opposition by avoiding the winter session of the Lok Sabha by using COVID-19 as an excuse. The sessions of the Lok Sabha and the (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly should be convened immediately to discuss farm laws, privatisation, unemployment, price rise and law and order issues in Uttar Pradesh, women's security and the stalled work of development,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi. In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the farmers have full support of his party, while the the state government is ''harassing them using police force''.

''The farm laws will ruin agriculture and a handful of people will control farmers,'' he said, adding those protesting against the Centre's new agri laws should be heard..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...

Second COVID-19 wave hits West & Central Africa as weather cools

The second wave of coronavirus infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first as cooler weather descends on a region where most countries cannot afford a vaccine. Nigeria, Niger, Maur...

Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders endorsed the airlines financial rescue plan on Thursday in a series of votes, one of several hurdles the heavily indebted company must clear to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian Air now faces difficult neg...

Anger grows over insecurity in northern Nigeria after kidnaps

Protesters marched in northwestern Nigeria on Thursday under a banner reading BringBackOurBoys as pressure mounted on the government to improve security in the region and secure the release of more than 300 kidnapped boys. Parents fear time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020