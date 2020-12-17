Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:40 IST
Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had "NOTHING to do" with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter.

In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has been considering calling for the appointment of a special counsel for Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra governments health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.The state today decided to provide medical...

Oxford says vaccine has good immune response with two-dose regime

Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate has a better immune response when a two full-dose regime is used rather than a full-dose followed by a half-dose booster, the university said on Thursday.The vaccine candidate, which has been licensed to A...

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Biden's son Hunter

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with any potential prosecution of President-elect Joe Bidens son, Hunter, who has disclosed that his taxes are being investigated by a federal prosecutor in Delaware. Trump w...

Swiss court rejects Russia's appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the countrys flag, but halved the period of the ban to two years from four. The ruling will leave Russia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020