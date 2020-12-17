Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter Biden

Trump says he is not involved in potential prosecution of Hunter BidenReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:40 IST
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had "NOTHING to do" with any potential prosecution of President-Elect Joe Biden's son, Hunter.
In a tweet, Trump said he was not involved in any criminal probe into the family. Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, has been considering calling for the appointment of a special counsel for Hunter Biden, according to a person familiar with the matter.
