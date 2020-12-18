Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about regional security -White House statement

Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's King Salman about regional security -White House statementReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 01:44 IST
President Donald Trump spoke with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia on Thursday, discussing regional security issues, according to a statement from the White House.
"President Trump thanked King Salman for his leadership and expressed his optimism towards resolving the Gulf Rift," the statement said.
