More than 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs

More than 1.1 million ballots cast in early voting for Georgia U.S. Senate runoffsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:52 IST
More than 1.1 million Georgians have voted in twin U.S. Senate runoff elections that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress, and with it the fate of much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda, state data showed on Friday.
The surge in turnout after four days of early in-person voting and about four weeks of mail-in voting showed that voter participation in the two races is on pace to rival the records set in the November contest in which Biden defeated Republican President Donald Trump.
