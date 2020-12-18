Left Menu
MLA Banasri Maity quits TMC, fourth legislator to quit party in 48 hrs

TMC MLA Banasri Maity resigned from the partys primary membership on Friday -- the fourth such exit in the past 48 hours.

18-12-2020
TMC MLA Banasri Maity resigned from the party's primary membership on Friday -- the fourth such exit in the past 48 hours. The two-time MLA from Bengal's Kanthi Uttar constituency said she has sent her resignation to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee over email, triggering speculations that the legislator might join the long list of ruling party leaders who have either joined the BJP or have plans to do so soon.

''I do hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the All India Trinamool Congress as well as from each and every post or assignment given to me in connection with my membership of the party,'' Maity said in her letter. The senior TMC leader from East Midnapore district is a loyalist of former TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, whose exit from the party prompted other leaders to follow suit.

Pandabeswar MLA and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari quit the party on Thursday, hours after Adhikari resigned from the primary membership of the Mamata Banerjee- led party. Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta severed ties with the party on Friday morning.

Former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee, too, has announced that he would leave the TMC and join the BJP..

