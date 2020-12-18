Left Menu
Development News Edition

BPF chief files petition in Gauhati HC over formation of Bodoland Territorial Council

Bodoland Peoples Front chief Hagrama Mohilary has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court, challenging the invitation to the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to constitute the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:53 IST
BPF chief files petition in Gauhati HC over formation of Bodoland Territorial Council

Bodoland Peoples' Front chief Hagrama Mohilary has filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court, challenging the invitation to the UPPL-BJP-GSP combine to constitute the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). Justice Suman Shyam on Friday directed the Department of Welfare of Plain Tribes to obtain an ''instruction in the matter'' and submit a report to the court.

The high court fixed the next date of hearing on December 22. Mohilary, whose party had emerged as the single largest with 17 out of the 40 seats in the just-concluded BTC polls, filed the petition, opposing the invitation to the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) headed coalition with the BJP and Gana Suraksha Party, contending that BPF as the single-largest party should have been allowed to form the council first.

The BPF had also written to Governor Jagadish Mukhi in this regard, but there was no response from the Raj Bhavan. The BJP had decided to ditch the BPF, its alliance partner in the state government and join hands with the UPPL and GSP to form the fourth BTC, with UPPL's Promod Bodo as Chief Executive Member (CEM).

A five-member team, led by Bodo and Deputy CEM Gobindo Chandra Basumatary, were sworn in on December 15. Five other newly-elected members took oath on Friday.

The UPPL had won 12 seats, while the BJP secured nine, but after the results were declared, the sole Congress member Sajal Kumar Sinha and BPF's Reura Narzary joined the BJP, taking its strength to 11. The GSP had won one seat..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mastercard's Richard Haythornthwaite to become Ocado Group's chairman

Ocado Group said it intends to appoint Mastercard Chairman Richard Haythornthwaite as independent non-executive chairman of the British online supermarkets board in its May 2021 annual general meeting to replace Stuart Rose, who will be ret...

At least 10 killed in central Somalia bombing claimed by al Shabaab

At least 10 people were killed on Friday in a town in Somalias semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the countrys prime minister, a security official said.Prime Minister...

EU says hours left for a Brexit deal, UK says 'see sense'

The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit crisis at the end of the month. Both ...

U.S. adds Chinese drone company DJI to economic blacklist

Chinas SZ DJI Technology Co, the worlds largest drone maker, on Friday was added to the U.S. governments economic blacklist along with dozens of other Chinese companies. Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies were being a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020