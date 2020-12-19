Left Menu
PM Modi condoles RSS ideologue MG Vaidya's death

Condoling the death of veteran RSS ideologue M G Vaidya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted that he contributed extensively to the right-wing organisation for decades and also worked to strengthen the BJPVaidya, the first RSS spokesperson, died in Nagpur this afternoon after a brief illness.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 20:47 IST
PM Modi condoles RSS ideologue MG Vaidya's death
''Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted. Image Credit: ANI

Vaidya, the first RSS spokesperson, died in Nagpur this afternoon after a brief illness. He was 97

Vaidya, the first RSS spokesperson, died in Nagpur this afternoon after a brief illness. He was 97

''Shri MG Vaidya Ji was a distinguished writer and journalist. He contributed extensively to the RSS for decades. He also worked to strengthen the BJP. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' Modi tweeted.

