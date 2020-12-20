Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congress poised to vote on COVID aid package after Fed compromise

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol late on Saturday night: "If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote tomorrow." Congressional leaders plan to attach the coronavirus aid package, which includes $600 direct payments to individuals and a $300 per week unemployment compensation supplement, to a $1.4 trillion spending bill funding government programs through September 2021.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 12:19 IST
U.S. Congress poised to vote on COVID aid package after Fed compromise
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Congress appeared poised to vote on Sunday on a $900 billion coronavirus aid package after senators struck a late-night compromise to clear one of the final hurdles, a dispute over Federal Reserve pandemic lending authorities. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters at the U.S. Capitol late on Saturday night: "If things continue on this path and nothing gets in the way, we'll be able to vote tomorrow."

Congressional leaders plan to attach the coronavirus aid package, which includes $600 direct payments to individuals and a $300 per week unemployment compensation supplement, to a $1.4 trillion spending bill funding government programs through September 2021. But they face a new government funding deadline of midnight on Sunday (0500 GMT Monday), risking a government shutdown without action.

U.S. President Donald Trump, whose administration has largely left negotiations up to congressional leaders, complained early on Sunday morning that a deal had not been reached. "Why isn't Congress giving our people a Stimulus Bill? It wasn't their fault, it was the fault of China," Trump said on Twitter. "GET IT DONE, and give them more money in direct payments."

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, had insisted on language that would guarantee that the central bank could not revive emergency lending programs for small businesses and state and local governments after Dec. 31, when they expire under the CARES Act COVID-19 relief legislation passed in March. Republicans had said the programs are an unnecessary government interference in private business that politicizes the Fed. They accused Democrats of seeking to extend them into 2021 as a backdoor way to provide unchecked funds for state and local governments controlled by members of their party.

Democrats in turn accused the Republicans of trying to tie the Fed's hands in order to limit Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's options for boosting the flagging economy after he takes office on Jan. 20. LANGUAGE DIFFERENCES

Toomey spokesman Steve Kelly said the senator's agreement with Schumer "rescinds more than $429 billion in unused CARES Act funds; definitively ends the CARES Act lending facilities by December 31, 2020; stops these facilities from being restarted; and forbids them from being duplicated without congressional approval." But a senior Democratic aide said Toomey had agreed to "drop the broad language in his proposal that would have prevented the Fed chair from establishing similar facilities in the future."

The Senate adjourned a rare Saturday session with a call from Republican leader Mitch McConnell to avoid last-minute disagreements that could delay new funding for Americans and small businesses. After news of a compromise on the Fed issue, McConnell spokesman Doug Andres said: "Now that Democrats have agreed to a version of Senator Toomey's important language, we can begin closing out the rest of the package to deliver much-needed relief to families, workers, and businesses."

In the 11 months since the first cases of the new coronavirus were documented in the United States, COVID-19 has killed 311,000 Americans, by far the most in the world, and put millions out of work, with unemployment rising. Economists say growth will likely remain sluggish until vaccines are widely available in mid-2021.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Invoking Bible and moonwalk, Netanyahu starts Israeli vaccination drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's stunning batting collapse shocks Pakistan's former stars

Pakistans former stars, including Javed Miandad and Shoaib Akhtar, have reacted with shock following arch-rivals Indias inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. India were bowled out for their lowest Te...

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap open up on letting go of their sore past for 'AK vs AK'

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and celebrated filmmaker Anurag Kashyap say they have left behind their tense history of unfulfilled projects to come together for Netflix movie AK vs AK. Before he became widely popular with films such as Dev D, G...

Academy rejects Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' as Canada's Oscar entry

Acclaimed filmmaker Deepa Mehtas Funny Boy, which was Canadas submission for best international film at the 93rd Academy Awards, has been rejected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science AMPAS on the grounds that it contains too m...

Taiwan building submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese threat

In order to bolster its defensive capabilities, Taiwan is building a submarine fleet to mitigate Chinese nefarious designs to invade the island or install a naval blockade. The construction of eight new state-of-art submarines kicked off la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020