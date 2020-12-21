COVID-19: Rajasthan CM urges people to celebrate New Year's eve at home, avoid mass gatherings
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to celebrate New Years eve at home and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday. After chairing a meeting to review preparedness for the coronavirus vaccination programme, the chief minister stressed that public health was paramount.People should celebrate New Year with their families inside their homes, avoid overcrowding and bursting firecrackers.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:37 IST
''People should celebrate New Year with their families inside their homes, avoid overcrowding and bursting firecrackers. This is important for everyone's health. Rajasthan will strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for all states,” he tweeted. The chief minister directed the officials to identify as many coronavirus vaccination centres as possible and ensure proper coordination till the block level. Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government had appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.
