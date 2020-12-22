Akhilesh Yadav welcomes release of SP MLA from jail, slams BJP

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday termed the release of party MLA Tazeen Fatma from jail as a ''victory of those who rely on justice''. Fatma, 71, who is SP MLA from Rampur and wife of party leader and MP Azam Khan, was on Friday granted bail by a court in a case of alleged forgery of documents to capture a piece of land falling under the Enemy Property Act. The MLA was released from Sitapur jail, where she has been lodged since February, on Monday night. ''The bail of Rampur MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma has proved that those who practice politics of hatred face defeat in front of the truth. The path of lies on which the BJP is moving leads to injustice and downfall. This is victory of those who rely on justice,'' Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

Fatma is facing 34 criminal cases registered at various police stations of Rampur district while her husband Azam Khan has at least 100 cases registered against him. An FIR was filed against Khan, his wife and son Abdullah, MLA from Suar seat in Rampur, in August 2019 under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will) 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 3 of the Public Property Act, 1984.