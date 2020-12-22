New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . DEL32 JK-DDC-LD TRENDS PAGD alliance ahead in 73 seats, BJP in 50 in J-K district polls Srinagar/Jammu: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), an amalgam of seven political parties, was ahead in 73 seats and the BJP in 50 as votes for elections to District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir were counted on Tuesday, officials said. .

DEL23 JK-LD SHELLING Pak army shells mortars along LoC in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL36 PM-UP-2NDLD AMU Ideological differences should be set aside, development can’t wait: Modi at AMU centenary Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said political and ideological differences should be set aside for the sake of national goals, asserting that politics can wait but development cannot. .

DES10 UP-CONVERSION-ARREST Three arrested in UP's Azamgarh district under new anti-conversion law Azamgarh (UP): Three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district under the state's new anti-conversion law, police said on Tuesday. . DES19 UP-CHANDRASHEKHAR Will contest panchayat polls in UP: Bhim Army chief Azamgarh (UP): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday said his party will field candidates in the upcoming panchyat polls in Uttar Pradesh. .

DES8 PB-VIRUS-FLIGHT-TESTING Passengers protest at Amritsar airport over delay in virus testing Amritsar: Passengers who arrived at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport from the UK protested against the authorities over the alleged delay in carrying out their coronavirus tests. . DES18 HR-SYL-CHAUTALA SYL water issue: Abhay Chautala says Haryana should block borders with Punjab Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said Haryana should block its borders with Punjab, stopping the movement of people and goods, till the neighbouring state gives its share of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) water..