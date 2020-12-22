Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

. DEL32 JK-DDC-LD TRENDS PAGD alliance ahead in 73 seats, BJP in 50 in J-K district polls SrinagarJammu The Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD, an amalgam of seven political parties, was ahead in 73 seats and the BJP in 50 as votes for elections to District Development Councils in Jammu and Kashmir were counted on Tuesday, officials said.

DEL23 JK-LD SHELLING Pak army shells mortars along LoC in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL36 PM-UP-2NDLD AMU Ideological differences should be set aside, development can't wait: Modi at AMU centenary Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said political and ideological differences should be set aside for the sake of national goals, asserting that politics can wait but development cannot.

DEL23 JK-LD SHELLING Pak army shells mortars along LoC in Poonch Jammu: Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. . DEL36 PM-UP-2NDLD AMU Ideological differences should be set aside, development can’t wait: Modi at AMU centenary Aligarh (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said political and ideological differences should be set aside for the sake of national goals, asserting that politics can wait but development cannot. .

DES10 UP-CONVERSION-ARREST Three arrested in UP's Azamgarh district under new anti-conversion law Azamgarh (UP): Three people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district under the state's new anti-conversion law, police said on Tuesday. . DES19 UP-CHANDRASHEKHAR Will contest panchayat polls in UP: Bhim Army chief Azamgarh (UP): Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Tuesday said his party will field candidates in the upcoming panchyat polls in Uttar Pradesh. .

DES8 PB-VIRUS-FLIGHT-TESTING Passengers protest at Amritsar airport over delay in virus testing Amritsar: Passengers who arrived at Amritsar’s Sri Guru Ramdas Jee International Airport from the UK protested against the authorities over the alleged delay in carrying out their coronavirus tests. . DES18 HR-SYL-CHAUTALA SYL water issue: Abhay Chautala says Haryana should block borders with Punjab Chandigarh: INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday said Haryana should block its borders with Punjab, stopping the movement of people and goods, till the neighbouring state gives its share of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) water..

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Katy Perry drops 'Not the End of the World' video featuring Zooey Deschanel

American singer-songwriter Katy Perry on Monday local time released the music video of Not the End of the World, in which the songstress poked fun at comparisons between herself and Hollywood star Zooey Deschanel. According to Fox News, the...

E-Vehicle battery swapping network launched in Benglauru

People were ready to switch to electric vehicles provided there is supporting infrastructure in place, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said. The BJP governmment in the state was encouraging usage of electric vehicles, he...

ISL 7: Revitalised Jamshedpur look to go past Goa

Jamshedpur FC will look to extend their six-match unbeaten run in the Indian Super League ISL when they take on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Wednesday. After their opening-day defeat against Chennaiyin FC, Owen Coyles men have put a st...

Biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the governments efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learn...
