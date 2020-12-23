Left Menu
Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2020 06:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 06:59 IST
Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill

President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it

Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans

The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and ''increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.''

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn't possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

