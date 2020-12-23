Adjust with Shiv Sena at ground level: Maha NCP workers told

NCP leaders in Maharashtra on Wednesday asked the party workers to ''adjust'' with its ruling partner Shiv Sena at the ground level to ensure that the alliance remains intact, a party leader said. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the second major constituent in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, which also includes the Congress.

At a meeting held in south Mumbai earlier in the day, senior NCP leaders also discussed the ''ground-level situation'' with the party leaders who had lost the last year's Assembly elections, he said. ''The NCP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena now. Party president Sharad Pawar had earlier talked about ensuring the alliance remains intact. So, the party workers were asked to adjust with the Shiv Sena at the ground-level,'' the leader said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, state unit NCP president Jayant Patil and other leaders attended the meeting. ''Some of the candidates of the NCP had lost the (Assembly) elections (in 2019) against Shiv Sena nominees. The Sena is now an ally of the NCP. So, the meeting was held to discuss the ground-level situation with the defeated candidates,'' the party leader said.

Of the total 288 seats, the NCP had contested from 121 constituencies in the 2019 Assembly polls and won 54. The Sena, which had fought the elections along with the BJP, later fell out with that party following differences over sharing the post of chief minister.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form a government in November last year. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters that some MLAs of the BJP may join the Sharad Pawar-led party in future.

''Some of the sitting MLAs of the BJP, who were earlier with the NCP, may return to the party fold,'' he said. Earlier too, state NCP chief Patil had talked about more than 10 MLAs of the BJP being in touch with the Sharad Pawar-led party.

Some workers of the BJP and RSP (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha) from Daund taluka in Pune district joined the NCP in the presence of Ajit Pawar and Patil..