U.S. House speaker Pelosi presses Trump to sign bill avoiding government shutdown before Monday -Statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:14 IST
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will summon lawmakers back to work on Monday to vote on a bill that increases COVID-19 stimulus payments to $2,000.

"On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000," Pelosi said in a statement, adding that she urged Republican President Donald Trump to sign legislation that funds the U.S. government and offers COVID relief funding to American businesses and families.

"To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need."

