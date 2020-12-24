New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DES58 HR-FARMERS-LD DUSHYANT Agri laws need many amendments, urge farmers to give concrete suggestions: Dushyant Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give ''concrete suggestions''. .

DES53 HR-FARMERS-DUSHYANT-HELIPAD Farmers dig up helipad in Haryana deputy CM's constituency Jind: Farmers waiving black flags on Tuesday dug up a portion of a helipad in Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s constituency, later claiming that their protest had forced him to cancel his visit there. . DES40 HR-SP-TRANSFER Two days after farmers block CM's convoy, Ambala SP shifted Ambala: The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia, barely two days after a group of farmers here allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it. .

DES43 PB-FLIGHT-QUARANTINE Punjab: 216 people who arrived from UK to be institutionally quarantined Amritsar: As many as 216 people who arrived here from the UK in a December 22 flight will be institutionally quarantined as they might have come in contact with seven of their fellow passengers and a crew member who tested COVID-19 positive on arrival, health officials said on Thursday. . DES6 UP-YEARENDER Uttar Pradesh 2020: State celebrates Ayodhya, gets flak over Hathras Lucknow: Streams of jobless migrants heading home from the cities after the coronavirus lockdown, a rape and murder case that shook the nation and a controversial new law to stop what the right wing calls “love jihad”. .

DES50 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 21 more COVID-19 fatalities and 1,166 new cases on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 8,266 and the infection tally to 5,78,697 in the state. . DES25 NCR-FARMERS-NOIDA Traffic to Delhi hit as pro-agri law farmers gather in Noida Noida (UP): Traffic movement from Noida to Delhi was affected on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of farmers, who support the Centre's new agriculture laws, assembled near the Mahamaya Flyover here, officials said. .

DES49 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Rajasthan records 1,001 fresh cases, 8 more fatalities Jaipur: With 1,001 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,02,709 on Thursday while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 2,650 in the state. . DES27 UKD-ASSEMBLY-INFLATION Cong members stage walkout in Uttarakhand Assembly over price rise Dehradun: Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout in the Uttarakhand Assembly, accusing the state government of having done nothing to control rising prices. .

DES45 UKD- COURT-MLA Rape case: U'khand MLA fails to appear in court to give sample for DNA testing Dehradun: Accused of rape, Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Negi did not appear before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Thursday to give his blood sample for DNA testing.. .