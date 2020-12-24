Left Menu
New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

.DES50 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 new cases Lucknow Uttar Pradesh reported 21 more COVID-19 fatalities and 1,166 new cases on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 8,266 and the infection tally to 5,78,697 in the state.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DES58 HR-FARMERS-LD DUSHYANT Agri laws need many amendments, urge farmers to give concrete suggestions: Dushyant Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the new central farm laws need many amendments and urged protesting farmers to give ''concrete suggestions''. .

DES53 HR-FARMERS-DUSHYANT-HELIPAD Farmers dig up helipad in Haryana deputy CM's constituency Jind: Farmers waiving black flags on Tuesday dug up a portion of a helipad in Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala’s constituency, later claiming that their protest had forced him to cancel his visit there. . DES40 HR-SP-TRANSFER Two days after farmers block CM's convoy, Ambala SP shifted Ambala: The Haryana government on Thursday transferred Ambala Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia, barely two days after a group of farmers here allegedly blocked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's convoy and hurled sticks at it. .

DES43 PB-FLIGHT-QUARANTINE Punjab: 216 people who arrived from UK to be institutionally quarantined Amritsar: As many as 216 people who arrived here from the UK in a December 22 flight will be institutionally quarantined as they might have come in contact with seven of their fellow passengers and a crew member who tested COVID-19 positive on arrival, health officials said on Thursday. . DES6 UP-YEARENDER Uttar Pradesh 2020: State celebrates Ayodhya, gets flak over Hathras Lucknow: Streams of jobless migrants heading home from the cities after the coronavirus lockdown, a rape and murder case that shook the nation and a controversial new law to stop what the right wing calls “love jihad”. .

DES50 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,166 new cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 21 more COVID-19 fatalities and 1,166 new cases on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 8,266 and the infection tally to 5,78,697 in the state. . DES25 NCR-FARMERS-NOIDA Traffic to Delhi hit as pro-agri law farmers gather in Noida Noida (UP): Traffic movement from Noida to Delhi was affected on Thursday afternoon as hundreds of farmers, who support the Centre's new agriculture laws, assembled near the Mahamaya Flyover here, officials said. .

DES49 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Rajasthan records 1,001 fresh cases, 8 more fatalities Jaipur: With 1,001 fresh cases, Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally went up to 3,02,709 on Thursday while eight more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 2,650 in the state. . DES27 UKD-ASSEMBLY-INFLATION Cong members stage walkout in Uttarakhand Assembly over price rise Dehradun: Congress MLAs on Thursday staged a walkout in the Uttarakhand Assembly, accusing the state government of having done nothing to control rising prices. .

DES45 UKD- COURT-MLA Rape case: U'khand MLA fails to appear in court to give sample for DNA testing Dehradun: Accused of rape, Dwarahat BJP MLA Mahesh Negi did not appear before the court of the chief judicial magistrate on Thursday to give his blood sample for DNA testing.. .

Periyar's 47th death anniversary observed

Rich tributes were paid to rationalist leader and social justice icon, E V Ramasamy Periyar on his 47th death anniversary on Thursday. DMK president M K Stalin, along with his party leaders garlanded a portrait of the leader on Anna Salai h...

FACTBOX-'A collective sigh of relief': The world reacts to Brexit trade deal

Britain clinched a Brexit trade deal with the European Union on Thursday, just seven days before it exits one of the worlds biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Below are some of the reactions...

PM puts money in farmer accounts when polls are around: NCP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the next instalment of funds for farmers under a central welfare scheme, the NCP on Thursday accused him of depositing money in peasants accounts when polls are around. Speaking to reporters h...

Delhi govt waives penalty on road tax liabilities between April-Dec in view of COVID-19

The Delhi government on Thursday exempted vehicle owners from paying penalty on road tax liabilities between April and December this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the ...
