Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vajpayee's efforts for making strong, prosperous India will be remembered forever: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Vajpayees visionary leadership saw the countrys development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.His efforts for making a strong and prosperous India will be remembered forever, Modi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 08:56 IST
Vajpayee's efforts for making strong, prosperous India will be remembered forever: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid rich tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Vajpayee's visionary leadership saw the country's development reach unprecedented heights, he said in a tweet.

''His efforts for making a strong and prosperous India will be remembered forever,'' Modi said. Born in 1924, Vajpayee was a founder member of the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, a party which rose from the margins to rule India for the first time in 1990s with him being its main face.

His tenure is credited with ushering in a fresh wave of liberalisation, boosting growth and infrastructure..

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kansas to determine COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Kansas is working through the details of exactly who will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines in exactly what order as it concentrates on giving shots mostly to health care workers this month. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly told leaders o...

Market Note

Equity, forex and bullion markets will remain closed on Friday on account of Christmas....

Researchers identify potential new class of drugs to treat blood and bone marrow cancers

A group of scientists in the US, including an Indian-American from the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, have identified a potential new class of drugs that may prove effective in treating certain common types of blood and bone marrow cancers. ...

FOREX-Pound off 2-1/2-year peak after Brexit deal, U.S. stimulus in limbo

The pound hovered below a 2-12-year high on Friday after Britain and the European Union struck a narrow Brexit trade deal, while overall sentiment in currency markets was tempered by a stalled U.S. coronavirus economic relief package. The s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020