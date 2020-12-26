UP Cong chief, party workers held for protest march without permission, released later:Police

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu and over 50 party workers were arrested in Lalitpur on Saturday after they tried to take out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march without permission, but were released hours later, police said. However, district Congress president Balwant Singh Rajput, who was among those arrested, claimed around 200 party workers were held.

He also alleged that about two dozen party workers were injured as the police used force against them. ''About 50 to 60 workers, including state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and district unit chief Balwant Singh Rajput, were arrested from Dailwara township while trying to take out the march without permission. They have all been taken to police lines,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

Later in the evening, the Congress leaders, including Lallu, were released from police lines on furnishing personal bonds and the UPCC president was allowed to leave for Lucknow, the ASP said. The Congress had announced that it will take out the 'Gai Bachao, Kisan Bachao' march in different districts of Bundelkhand to highlight the alleged mismanagement in cow shelters under the state government. The Congress' six-day march was to start from Saujana Gaushala in Lalitpur and culminate at Mandakini river in Chitrakoot district, where the party planned to perform 'tarpan' (religious rites) for the cows that died due to the state government's ''mismanagement''.

Speaking to PTI on phone, Rajput said, ''About 150 to 200 workers were arrested by the police, who also used force, when they tried to take out the march led by the state Congress chief. About two dozen workers were injured.'' He alleged that the BJP has no concern for cows or farmers. Cows in Saujana and Amjhara cow shelters are dying of starvation and the Yogi government is arresting Congress workers and the UPCC chief to hide its ''sins'', he added.

In Jhansi, Congress leaders claimed that the party's national secretary Rohit Choudhary, former MP Pradeep Jain Aditya and some other leaders were put under house arrest again to stop them from taking out the 'padyatra'. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (City), Jhansi, Rajesh Kumar, the Congress leaders were stopped from taking out the 'padyatra' apprehending a breach of peace.

On Friday, the Congress had claimed that Choudhary and Aditya had been put under house arrest in Jhansi ahead of the march..