Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep in touch with opposition in Bihar, Adhir advises Nitish following Arunachal developments

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday warned Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar of the BJPs poaching skill and asked him to keep in touch with opposition parties in the state as an antidote to withstand the Arunachal Syndrome.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-12-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 20:22 IST
Keep in touch with opposition in Bihar, Adhir advises Nitish following Arunachal developments

Leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday warned Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar of the BJP's ''poaching skill'' and asked him to keep in touch with opposition parties in the state as an ''antidote to withstand the Arunachal Syndrome''. In Arunachal Pradesh, Kumar's party had won seven seats in the assembly polls held last year and become the main opposition group while the BJP, his coalition partner in Bihar, had achieved power. Six of those seven JD(U) MLAs joined the saffron party on Friday.

In a tweet, Chowdhury said, ''Dear @NitishKumar Ji, Beware of #BJP, they are well adept and highly skillful in poaching operation like the notorious wild animal poachers of North Eastern region.'' Chowdhury, also the West Bengal Congress president, advised Kumar to keep in touch with the opposition, hinting that he might face the same situation in Bihar too. ''Before being torn into pieces and to be withered away by the same machination as you are now experiencing in #Arunachal Pradesh, @NitishKumar Ji, explore new ideas which may include keeping in touch with the opposition in Bihar as an antidote to withstand the #ArunachalSyndrome,'' Chowdhury tweeted.

Kumar is heading an NDA government in Bihar where the number of JD(U) MLAs is much less than that of the BJP. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the main opposition party in Bihar, has hinted at the possibility of a fresh alignment in the state if Kumar chose to snap ties with the BJP following the ''humiliation'' in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chowdhury alleged that the saffron party believes in ''exclusive political Atma Nirvar'', construction of only the BJP and destruction of all non-BJP parties. ''Under the sun, the thirst of BJP party's wholesale aggression cannot be quenched,'' he claimed.

The JD(U) had won seven of the 15 seats it contested in the 2019 assembly elections and emerged as the second largest party after the BJP, which had bagged 41 seats. Following the switchover, the BJP now has 48 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the JD(U) is left with only one.

The Congress and the National People's Party (NPP) have four members each..

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt making persistent efforts to improve quality of education in Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said his government has been making persistent efforts to improve the quality of education in the state and has done a lot of work on this front. He said the government is also developi...

Getting India cap was biggest achievement of my life: Siraj

Debutant pacer Mohammed Siraj on Saturday termed receiving the India Test cap as his lifes biggest achievement and underlined the immense support that he received from stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane on the opening day of the second Test he...

Rajasthan prepared for vaccination drive, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan is all geared up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive under the governments protocol and guidelines, according to chief minister Ashok Gehlot. The preparations of Covid vaccination are going well in the state. We have prepared the s...

Political patronage writ large: Irani's lawyer on case filed by shooter

Union Minister Smriti Iranis legal counsel Kirat Nagra on Saturday said the case filed against her by shooter Vartika Singh is based on the most bizarre and mischievous set of falsehoods and that political patronage is writ large on the mat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020