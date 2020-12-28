Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC no longer a party but has become family enterprise: Suvendu Adhikari

Newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is no longer a party but had turned into a company that ran on the whims and fancies of one family.

ANI | Jhagram (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 23:57 IST
TMC no longer a party but has become family enterprise: Suvendu Adhikari
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari addressing a press conference in Jhargram district in West Bengal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Newly inducted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday alleged that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is no longer a party but had turned into a company that ran on the whims and fancies of one family. "I am telling you again and again Trinamool Congress is not a party, it is a company and what will be done by the company they will decide, why should I answer that," he said on being asked about the cancellation of the scheduled January 7 visit to Nandigram by West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee.

The former minister also said that he harboured no ill feelings towards them. "There were five persons who raised slogans against me and I knew three of them. I greeted them with folded hands and they also reciprocated," said Adhikari addressing a press conference here. TMC workers. had allegedly raised 'go back' slogans against the former state minister during his visit to Jhargram district in West Bengal.

In response to a question on why he left TMC to join the BJP, he said: "Many people question me, why I worked with them for the last 21 years? There is multi-party democracy in India and I resigned from the ministry as MLA, from the primary membership of the TMC and as a voter, I have the right to take membership of any political party. "I resigned from the ministry on November 27 and from the MLA post on December 16 and on December 17, I resigned from the primary membership of the TMC. On December 19, Amit Shah ji, Dilip Ghosh accepted me in BJP," he said.

Adhikari had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

South Africa on Monday tightened COVID-19 restrictions, banning alcohol sales and extending a nationwide curfew, as infections shot through the one million mark owing to a faster-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the country. P...

Cricket-Sri Lanka coach Arthur wants ICC to consider injury substitutions

Sri Lanka coach Mickey Arthur wants the International Cricket Council ICC to introduce injury substitutions in tests as his side have been left with only six fit players for the remainder of the five-day clash with South Africa.The tourists...

Ethiopian police arrest Reuters cameraman

A Reuters cameraman, Kumerra Gemechu, was arrested in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday and will be kept in custody for at least two weeks, his family said. He has not been charged.No reason was provided to the family for Thursd...

Biden announces White House digital team

US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his White House Office of Digital Strategy, where Kashmir-born Aisha Shah has bagged a senior position. Shah has been named as Partnerships Manager at the White House Office of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020