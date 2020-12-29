Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

During remarks on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced obstruction from the political leadership at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as theyve sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.Right now we just arent getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas.

PTI | Wilmington | Updated: 29-12-2020 02:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 02:56 IST
Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and ''roadblocks'' in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans' security. During remarks on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said his team has faced ''obstruction” from the “political leadership” at the Defense Department and the Office of Management and Budget as they've sought to gather necessary information to continue the transition of power.

''Right now we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility,'' Biden said. He warned that his team needs ''full visibility'' into the budget process at the Defense Department ''in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch-up that our adversaries may try to exploit''.

Biden's remarks came after he was briefed by members of his national security and defense teams and advisers, including his nominees for secretary of State, Defense and Homeland Security, as well as his incoming national security adviser. The president-elect said his team found that agencies ''critical to our security have incurred enormous damage'' during President Donald Trump's time in office.

''Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity and in morale. ... It makes it harder for our government to protect the American people,” he said..

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 28

Flipkart's B2B businesses see significant growth amidst pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The 2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid and spending package signed by U.S. President Donald Trump buoyed the stock and oil markets on Monday, while more countries detected their first cases of a new variant of the coronavirus.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS ...

Biden: Trump aides setting 'roadblocks' for his transition team

Adds quotes and background By Simon Lewis and Matt SpetalnickWILMINGTON, Del.WASHINGTON, Dec 28 Reuters - P resident-elect Joe Biden said on Monday many of Americas security agencies had been hollowed out under President Donald Trump and th...

Biden warns of Trump officials' 'roadblocks' to transition

President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and roadblocks in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans secur...

Ghislaine Maxwell is denied bail by U.S. judge

A U.S. judge on Monday denied bail to Ghislaine Maxwell, citing the risk the British socialite might flee from charges she assisted in the late financier Jeffrey Epsteins sex trafficking of girls. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020