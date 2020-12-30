Akhilesh Yadav claims ground level BJP workers want withdrawal of new farm laws

Left Menu
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that the ruling BJP's ground level workers also want withdrawal of three new farm laws as they feel they will not be able to face the people.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the three new laws.

In a tweet in Hindi, the SP chief said, "The BJP government should not 'cheat' farmers of the entire country for the benefit of a few rich friends and in today's talks, withdraw the agriculture laws. The truth is that the ground level worker of the BJP also wants the same because he is not able garner the courage to go among the general people. Political leadership of India has never been so barren." The government has invited the protesting farmers for the sixth round of talks on Wednesday in connection with the ongoing agitation The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by ''weakening'' the MSP and mandi system.

