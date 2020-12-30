Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseless and without any substance: Nitish on RJD s claim of

Baseless and lacking any substance was how Kumar described the claim made by Shyam Rajak, a former member of his cabinet who had joined the RJD ahead of the recent assembly polls.Rajak, who switched sides upon expulsion from the JDU for anti-party activities, had claimed earlier in the day that 17 MLAs of Kumars party, more than a third of its strength in the assembly, were willing to join the RJD.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:25 IST
Baseless and without any substance: Nitish on RJD s claim of

The opposition RJDs claim of an impending split in the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar on Wednesday met with an outright rebuttal by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, its de facto leader. ''Baseless'' and ''lacking any substance'' was how Kumar described the claim made by Shyam Rajak, a former member of his cabinet who had joined the RJD ahead of the recent assembly polls.

Rajak, who switched sides upon expulsion from the JD(U) for anti-party activities, had claimed earlier in the day that 17 MLAs of Kumars party, more than a third of its strength in the assembly, were willing to join the RJD. The former JD(U) national general secretary, who was the partys deputy leader in the previous assembly, had said that the rebellious MLAs were uncomfortable in the face of a domineering BJP and Kumars alleged capitulation.

''The split will eventually take place. We have asked the 17 MLAs to hold on for some time. Their number is likely to go up soon and there would be enough of them for causing a split, as per the anti-defection law'', Rajak had said. JD(U) had won 43 seats in the recently concluded Bihar polls.

As per the law, a split is recognised only when at least two-thirds of a partys strength in a House forms a separate group. Else, crossing over to another party invites disqualification. There has been some turmoil in the JD(U), of late, following the recent development in Arunachal Pradesh where all but one of its MLA joined the BJP.

The JD(U) has expressed hurt over the development, but qualified the same by asserting that it would not have an impact on its ties with the BJP in Bihar. However, when Kumar was approached by journalists regarding the claim made by Rajak, he responded with a dismissive laugh.

''Whoever is making such claims......it is baseless (bebuniyaad) and without any substance (koi dam nahin hai)'', said Kumar, who headed the JD(U) until Sunday last when he relinquished the post of its national president in a sudden move that has triggered speculations about his future political course. Kumar chose his close confidant RCP Singh as his successor in the party.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Hours after the attack, a second explo...

High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to track coronavirus strains High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to ascertain status of UK variant of SA'

A high-level inter-ministerial steering Committee will guide Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG, formed to ascertain the status of new variant of the coronavirus, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said on Wednesd...

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020