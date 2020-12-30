Left Menu
NCP weakening Congress like termite in Maharashtra: Vishwabandhu Rai to Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai Congress general secretary Vishwabandhu Rai has written a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi stating that the party is being sidelined in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is "weakening the Congress party like a termite".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Congress general secretary Vishwabandhu Rai has written a letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi stating that the party is being sidelined in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is "weakening the Congress party like a termite". After 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

In the letter, Rai said that Congress has remained an ally in the one year of Mahaghadi government in Maharashtra, while Shiv Sena and NCP are seen in the role of running the government. "A large number of Congress ministers in Maharashtra government are not getting any work of the organisation at the grassroots level while the general public and party workers do not know the department of its party's ministers," read the letter.

"Our allies are hurting our party by making thoughtful strategy and are engaged in advancing their own party. We are failing to stop this," Rai told Gandhi. The Congress leader also alleged that no work is being done on the election promises made by the Congress party in the 2019 assembly elections.

"Some necessary concrete steps are needed to prevent migration from the party. It is also necessary to instruct the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party to follow the coalition 'dharma'," Rai stated. (ANI)

