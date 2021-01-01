Left Menu
TN CM greets President, Vice-Prez, PM Modi on new year

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Friday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi andGovernor Banwarilal Purohit on new year 2021

Extending his best wishes, Palaniswami also sentbouquets to all of them along with letters of warm greetings,an official release here said.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Latest News

