TN CM greets President, Vice-Prez, PM Modi on new year

TN CM greets President, Vice-Prez, PM Modi on new yearPTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister KPalaniswami on Friday greeted President Ram Nath Kovind, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi andGovernor Banwarilal Purohit on new year 2021
Extending his best wishes, Palaniswami also sentbouquets to all of them along with letters of warm greetings,an official release here said.PTI VGN SSPTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Nath
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Narendra Modi
- KPalaniswami